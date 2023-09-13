Flint residents voice concern over abandoned house fires

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was very busy early Wednesday morning after three abandoned homes caught fire just minutes apart.

Two homes on South Grand Traverse Street and one near Francis Avenue and Whitherbee Street were damaged. No injuries were reported, but the back-to-back-to-back fires are leaving residents worried.





"It's just sad to see," said Terez Glen, a resident who is renovating a property by one of the now charred houses.

It was unfortunate for him to see the scene at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"I was preparing to do some more renovations on the house and when we came down the street, the road was completely blocked off. And they were hosing down the house. By the time I got here, it was already down to the basement," he said.

Now, he is a bit worried for his property.

"Especially when you're renovating a house, you're not around the house constantly and it makes you think someone is just going to break in and burn it down for no reason. When there's actually people around here who want to improve the neighborhood," Glenn said.

Other residents like Imari Smith are curious to know why these abandoned buildings are being set on fire.

"My concern is, what's really going on? What are we not paying attention to as a city, as officials, as leaders?" said Smith.

With more abandoned houses near her neighborhood, she wonders what needs to be done moving forward.

"We can't brush these things off as if it's just nothing," she said.

There was no word Wednesday on exactly how any of the fires started.