Flint retirees relieved by $170 million contribution to their pension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint retirees are relieved after the state of Michigan kicked in $170 million dollars into the Flint Municipal Employee Pension Fund.
The infusion of cash is a part of the state's 2022-2023 budget that was passed last week. The city's pension fund is less than 30% funded, which is about half of what's recommended by the state.
Many Flint retirees are breathing a sigh of relief, knowing something is being done to keep the fund afloat.
Andrew Pardee started working for the city in 1979 and retired in 2011. He said retirees were told to brace for deep cuts to their pensions because of a lack of funding.
"If they don't work it out you could get 40 cents on your dollar," he said. "They could cut our pensions about 60%, which most of us if they cut that we would have to go back to work."
Pardee worked for the city of Flint for 32 years before retiring. It was a short retirement.
"I was off approximately two years and got called back to be an inspector on the lead lines, the water lines," he said.
He paid into his pension fund for more than three decades. Even though he's back to work for the city, Pardee is drawing his pension.
"I would like to draw it the rest of my life like we were promised to have our benefits and our pension and get what we worked for," he said.
But the Flint Municipal Employee Pension Fund is in trouble and severely underfunded. Pardee learned Monday about the $170 million injection of cash into the system to help sustain it.
"I'm glad somebody else is looking in to it," he said. "You know a lot of us are worried that its going to get swept on by and we are just going to get a notice one day that our pensions our cut."
Pardee isn't convinced that a cut still won't happen later. He and other retirees are looking at the bottom line and how far the $170 million will go.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and state leaders were planning to provide more information about the pension fund on Wednesday afternoon.