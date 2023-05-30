Flint River Flotilla canceled again due to oil spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint River Flotilla is being canceled for the second straight year after a chemical spill in the river.

The Flint River Water Coalition puts on the event each year.

But leaders are waiting for more testing to be done to confirm the water quality is safe for the event after last June's spill from Lockhart Chemical Company.

The Genesee County Health Department lifted a no-contact order for the Flint River over the winter.

The water coalition also pointed to in-river work tied to the new Flint State Park that's expected to go on this summer. The coalition is planning several other events, including River Kids and a Harvest Festival in September.