Flint River oil spill contained, cleanup continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A petroleum-based substance that spilled in the Flint River last week has been contained and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

The spill was reported in the river near the Utah Avenue Bridge on June 29. The Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team and Michigan Spill Response investigated a fisherman's reports of an oily sheen on the river.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said crews vacuumed up a lot of the unknown substance over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

As the cleanup continues, the absorbent booms placed across the Flint River containing the spill are being made smaller.

Swanson says fish, wildlife, and vegetation were not affected. However, a no-contact order in the affected area remains in place while investigators work to figure out what spilled into the water and where it came from.