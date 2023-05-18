Flint River Trail Watchers back for first time in four years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint River Trail Watchers program is making a return to the downtown area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program partners senior citizens with police to patrol the Flint River Walk between the University of Michigan-Flint campus and Ballenger Highway. Volunteers help pick up trash and report suspicious activity to police on radios.
It's just one of the ways police are hoping to foster a connection with the community.
SOT James Wheeler, PIO, University of Michigan - Flint
"We want people to understand in this community and outside that in this community this trail is clean and it's safe and we want everyone to partake in that," said James Wheeler, a public information officer for the University of Michigan-Flint.
The Flint River Walk Watchers program runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Volunteers must register with AmeriCorps Seniors and the Valley Area Agency on Aging to take part.