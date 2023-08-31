Flint’s Odyssey House recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - International Drug Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 is a chance to shine a light on how common the issue is.
Denise Wilcox-Terryah is a coach and manager at the Odyssey House in Flint. She thinks back to when she was battling addiction.
"Honestly, I thought I was so bad that there wasn't any help for me,” she explained.
Wilcox-Terryah takes a moment to "recognize those people who go unseen,” which is this year's motto for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day.
"I've done it many times, but I was lucky enough to have someone there with me," Wilcox-Terryah said. "You don't remember what you've done, so you keep taking more."
She beat her battle with addiction and now wants to help others do the same. She explained, like so many, she was prescribed Fentanyl for pain years ago.
"I had never taken anything so strong, and I was addicted immediately," said Wilcox-Terryah. "I knew it was something I couldn't live without.”
She said there were many turning points in her life and many overdoses, but it wasn't until she found help from her family and a recovery center that she was able to put it behind her. That's what the Odyssey house aims to do with its several resources. It offers residential living, recovery housing and detox programs, which range from just a week to months-long journeys.
Wilcox-Terryah says the number of people battling substance abuse is staggering.
According to the CDC, Michigan has over 3,000 overdose deaths a year.
“During the pandemic, I believe it was over 100,000 [people], and then in 2021, it was at 100,000, and last year it was at 80,000," Wilcox-Terryah explained. "We hate hearing numbers period. But it's going down."
The tallies are down thanks in part to awareness campaigns and individuals working day in and day out to support those in need.
"I've seen what it does for people," she says. "It saves people's lives."
Flint's Odyssey House has room for around 100 people, with locations in Flint, Saginaw and Port Huron. Anyone can reach out to Odyssey House by calling 810- 238-5888 or connect with the center here.