Flint school leaders decide what to do with vacant properties

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community School board gave the green light to put the for sale sign up at several of its vacant properties.
"When you think about the future of flint we are thinking about putting new buildings on our properties and re imagining how we are doing schooling for our children," said Kevelin Jones II, Flint Community Schools superintendent.
The board discussed the future of about 20 vacant buildings in the city.
The district will keep Bryant, Carpenter Road Elementary, McKinley Middle School and possibly keep Anderson and Civic Park elementary schools, Longfellow and the property at Cody.
However, the remaining 13 vacant properties will be put up for sale.
"The hope is that we can come out of our operational deficit, We want to off load some of these buildings and get these buildings off of our books. we're looking to the future of Flint's kids," said Jones.
Starting July 1, those interested in the 13 properties up for sale can go to FlintSchools.org.
The board will decide on the proposals after 60 days.