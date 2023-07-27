'Flint Strong' painted on the Flint Water Tower

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The words "Flint Strong" have been painted on the Flint Water Tower, replacing the words "Flint Water Plant."
Mayor Sheldon Neeley says it was done to remind everyone passing by the tower and the city that residents are fighting every day to ensure Flint has safe drinking water.
"We want to make sure that people understand the new philosophy of this community," says Mayor Neeley. "We want them to know that people are strong in this community, that Flint is strong. We want everyone traveling through our community, through our city, to understand who we are as residents of this community. "
The interior of the tower was also cleaned and repaired.
The tower is expected to become operational again in early August.