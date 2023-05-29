Flint Tennis Club Holds Annual Memorial Day Tournament

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - May is National Tennis Month and the Flint Tennis Club celebrated with a tournament at Kellar Park today.
The club is celebrating their 101st year on the courts with the Memorial Day Mixer. For members like Jerome Winegarden, playing with the club has become a lifelong tradition.
"My family has been playing here for over forty years, and it's very memorable for the families that come out here," said Winegarden.
Today's tournament had players rotating from court to court, scoring points in a round-robin style with an added twist.
"You never know who your partner is going to be, and of course there is different qualities of players," Winegarden said. "It makes out for a lot of fun."
The tournament brought players from all over the state. Haytham Sandu is a student at Holt High School, near Lansing, and he traveled here to play on the clay courts.
"There isn't many clay courts around the area and this is like a nice club to come out and have fun," Haytham said.
The club is always looking for new members and they have got plenty of events throught June and July, so be sure to check it out.
For more on the Flint Tennis Club visit their website: https://flinttennis.com/