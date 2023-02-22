Flint therapist offering sessions after MSU shootings

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING TRAVEL PEAK... WEATHER... * A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at or below freezing. * From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor. Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs. * Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of falling snow. * Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph. IMPACTS... * Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and walking surfaces. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable; driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.; Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP