Flint therapist offering sessions after MSU shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint therapist Chia Morgan's heart goes out to those who are grieving after last week's shootings at Michigan State University.
As someone who has lost two friends to gun violence, she is sacrificing her four-day work schedule to help Spartans overcome any trauma.
This will help parents like Jonne' McCoy White, who has a daughter at MSU. She picked up her daughter just hours after the events.
"She was fine that night and then the next night she broke down and I was like, 'OK, I don't have answers,'" said White.
She understood the importance of seeking help for her daughter and herself while they are both healing.
"We're going to work through this with a counselor and she was like, 'OK, OK.' She was OK with that. She was more accepting to understanding that she needed to unpack what she saw," she said.
This is why Morgan is giving up her self-care Fridays to help Spartans through the recovery process.
"Being a social worker, being an advocate, being a Christian -- all of those values have led me to the realization I need to give up my Fridays to be able to support those who are going through this life changing event," said Morgan.
Since Morgan specializes in trauma, she wants to break the stigma of mental health regarding grief and loss.
"I do have clientele that is MSU alum. They have family there and it was just one of those things that -- wow, it hit Michigan," she said. "So, If I felt that way I could only imagine how people are healing knowing their children were at MSU, they couldn't get in touch with them or even being a student on that campus and needing to go back, your life has forever changed."
As a University of Michigan graduate and Flint resident, Morgan has no affiliation to Michigan State, but she is committed to showing support during a time it's most needed.
"All rivalry aside, we need all hands on deck to wrap our hands around our Spartans," said Morgan.
See Morgan's website for more information about her practice.
"Whether you're seeking therapy or not, just remember Spartans will overcome this," she said. "We can all get through this as a state."