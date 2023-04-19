Flint to receive $4.3 million grant for new recycling bins

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Each Flint resident is set to receive larger recycling bins as the city takes a giant leap forward in going green.

"This is a great opportunity for the city of Flint to take the lead in going green so I'm excited," said Flint's Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis.

The bins will be free to all residents thanks to a $4.3 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the nonprofit, The Recycling Project.

The new bins will be a big upgrade from the small lidless containers residents currently use now. The new carts will help contain fly-away material that can contribute to blight within the community.

Residents like Tonedia Threlkeld of the Second Ward hopes the idea of larger and free recycling bins will help curtail the dumping of plastic bottles, pop cans and loose paper throughout the neighborhood.

"Even regular trash, they just dump it. They just will not take it to the dumpster," said Threlkeld. "So, hopefully for the impact of the neighborhood instead of them throwing it in the street they will put it in the bins."

Combating that narrative, Lewis said the city of Flint is on a mission to clean up the community with free 96-gallon recycling carts for all Flint residents.

"Because if you really look at the items that we throw away the majority of the items can be recycled," said Lewis. "So, we can cut down on our amount of waste and our consumption of the landfill just by reusing and recycling."

The city of Flint says free recycling carts will make it easier for residents to recycle and participate.

"But recycling starts inside of your home," Lewis said. "In my home I have a bin that's set aside exclusively for recyclables, so I'm very excited to get Flint on board with this initiative and plus we had the little-bitty bins so this will definitely take the place of those so we can recycle more."

Lewis said the timeline to roll out the carts is currently unknown.

"I can't give you an actual date when they're going to drop on your curb," she said. "So, there is no funds coming out of ARPA or anything. That is totally grant funded, so after the city council approves this grant then we can get the ball rolling."

But residents like Threlkeld say this is a step forward, but there's still more to clean up.

"That's a start with the bins, but it'll even be better to have the 96-gallon trash bins so they can actually put their trash in the bins," she said.

The city of Flint projects that the amount of material recycled in Flint could increase from 624 tons per year to 5,400 tons per year, which in turn is a 765% increase.