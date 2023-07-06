Flint to spend $74,000 on pest removal from blighted properties

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say pests like racoons and possums are out of control at blighted buildings. The city of Flint hopes that a new $74,000 partnership will help get rid of them.
"There's like racoon families everywhere and they're not scared either," said Flint resident Santiara Henry. "So they're running around by your houses. They're under your porches and they're really scary."
Henry is a first-time homeowner on Flint's east side. She says the rodents running rampant through her neighborhood come from buildings owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.
"They definitely are living in these houses," said Henry. "I see them coming from this abandoned house across the street. I see them running over here and climbing up the tree."
Today, the City of Flint announced a new partnership to stop Henry's rodent problem. Professionals from Rose Pest Solutions, Landscape Services, Inc., and Griffin Pest Solutions will each take a section of the city to begin removal of the pests.
"We don't want these rodents to overtake our city," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "In most parts we have experienced trouble, so we thought it would be wise to engage with this in a proactive way."
The three companies will begin live trapping and removal a week before each property is set to be demolished. Henry says she'll be happy to see them go.
"I'm an animal lover so I wouldn't want them to be harmed but you know for them to kind of find a space to do their thing would be fine," said Henry.
The pest control companies say animals will not be harmed during the removal. They will work with the Department to Natural Resources to return them safely to their natural environment.