Flint Township fire truck damaged in crash on I-69

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Flint Township firefighters escaped serious injuries after their truck got hit while blocking traffic on I-69 early Saturday.

The Flint Township Fire Department responded to a crash on westbound I-69 near Bristol Road, which led authorities to close the freeway. The fire truck was directing motorists to exit at Bristol Road when the second crash happened.

Two firefighters inside the fire truck were in good condition Saturday afternoon, according to Flint Township fire officials.

The Flint Township Fire Department again urged motorists to use extreme caution around emergency vehicles and move over to another lane of travel when possible.

"There are husbands, wives, mothers and fathers working these scenes for their communities that all want to get home safely to their families," the fire department posted on Facebook.

