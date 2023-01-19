Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday.
The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
Investigators say 42-year-old David Frances II died of his injuries on the scene. He was traveling alone in the pickup truck.
Police say Frances may have been speeding when he went off the road. Anyone who with information about the crash should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.