Flint Township police catch deer checking out deals in Walmart

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A lot of people spent Memorial Day weekend exploring the start of summer deals.
But humans weren't the only ones trying to find the best deals.
An officer from the Flint Township Police Department ran through the Walmart store on Corunna Road trying wrangle a doe that snuck into the sporting goods department.
Police say they received a call just before 11 a.m. on Memorial Day from the Walmart, where they found a deer that was playing hide-and-seek in the sporting goods section. The doe made a quick getaway through a shelf wall.
The officer was able to corner the deer, wrangle it to the ground and direct it back outside. Police believe the doe was looking to just spend a few "bucks."