 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the west
with gusts up to 26 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Flint Township police looking for 31-year-old man missing since September

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Township police looking for 31-year-old man missing since September

Charles Leroy Jones III

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 31-year-old man reported missing from Flint Township.

Police say Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving a residence in the 5000 block of Scene Vue Drive on Sept. 14. That is located east of Dye Road between Beecher and Calkins roads.

Flint Township police say Jones told his family and friends that he wanted to leave the area, but he lacks the means to get away on his own. He has not responded to family members trying to contact him.

Authorities say Jones is considered endangered because he suffers from mental health issues. He may be carrying a blue drawstring backpack.

Jones often hangs around the 4000 block of Corunna Road near Walmart and Home Depot. Police believe he visits shelters around the Flint area, as well.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you