Flint Township police looking for 31-year-old man missing since September

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 31-year-old man reported missing from Flint Township.
Police say Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving a residence in the 5000 block of Scene Vue Drive on Sept. 14. That is located east of Dye Road between Beecher and Calkins roads.
Flint Township police say Jones told his family and friends that he wanted to leave the area, but he lacks the means to get away on his own. He has not responded to family members trying to contact him.
Authorities say Jones is considered endangered because he suffers from mental health issues. He may be carrying a blue drawstring backpack.
Jones often hangs around the 4000 block of Corunna Road near Walmart and Home Depot. Police believe he visits shelters around the Flint area, as well.
Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.