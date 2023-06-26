Flint Township police officers rescue baby raccoon from dumpster

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two officers with the Flint Township Police Department and Road Runner Towing are being credited with saving a baby raccoon Monday morning.
According to the Flint Police Department's Facebook page, Officer McCallum and Officer Jacobs, heard crying from the dumpster on the Police Department's property. After some investigating, the officers located a baby raccoon stuck in a small hole in the dumpster.
They want to thank Road Runner Towing for coming out and cutting a hole in the dumpster to get the baby raccoon out.