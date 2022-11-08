Flint voters to decide on public safety millage Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beyond casting a ballot for candidates, there are several other issues facing voters in Tuesday's election.
In Flint, residents are being asked to renew their financial support for police services. Voters are being asked to renew an existing millage of 2 mills, which would raise about $1.65 million in the first year.
If passed, the money would pay for nine full-time officers, one part-time officer, help fund crime-solving technology and support other police programs.
The request for money may come as a surprise to some because the Flint Police Department has conducted little public outreach about the millage request.
Police departments often ask citizens to pay a little extra to fund public safety, because crime is one of the top concerns for many voters.
Bob Gallagher, a member of Flint South Area Crime Watch, said he's watched his neighborhood go downhill since he joined the organization in 2008. He's worried good days are in the past now that crime has crept in.
Gallagher and others do what they can to keep criminals at bay. Members of South Area Crime Watch often meet with representatives from the Flint Police Department and City Hall.
He's surprised that Flint police haven't talked much about the millage.
"You definitely figure that Flint would want people to hear about it," Gallagher said. "We need more funding."
Shirletta Perkins, a life-long Flint resident, said she supports the police millage request.
"We need more officers," she said. "If voting yes will get us more officers, than yes."
Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said positions and programs will be cut if the millage is now renewed on Tuesday.
Gallagher already has noted a decrease in police coverage since he's lived in Flint.
"When I first moved here, four or five times a day a patrol car was coming through here. Now maybe once every six months we see an officer," he said. "Them officers coming thru was helping keep crime down. Just the visual of seeing them, their presence out there, now nothing."
The Flint Police Department declined requests for an interview about the millage and the Flint police officers union did not respond to requests for an interview.