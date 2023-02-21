 Skip to main content
Flint woman dies after crash along I-75 in Northern Michigan

Flint woman dies after crash along I-75 in Northern Michigan

Michigan State Police say 29-year-old Ashley Myers of Flint died after this crash into the median of I-75 in Otsego County.

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 29-year-old woman from Flint died after crashing into several trees along I-75 in Northern Michigan late Monday.

Michigan State Police say Ashley Ann Myers was driving north on I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego Lake Township when her car went off the left shoulder of the freeway, down an embankment and into the median.

Her car drove through several small trees in median before slamming head-on into a large pine tree. Myers was pronounced dead of her injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe Myers was speeding and intoxicated when she crashed. Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the crash.

