Flint woman's basement flood again Thursday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman in Flint had more than a foot of water pond up in her basement following Thursday's storms.
Tamara Houston lives on Stevenson Street in Flint. She describes seeing the water flowing out of the sewer drain lines and into her basement.
Houston says it is the fourth time her basement has flooded following a heavy rain. She believes that when it rains hard, the sewer backs up.
"Right now, I have candles burning all throughout my house just to kind of mask the scent," says Houston.
She has filed a damage claim with the City of Flint. Flint residents who have a sewer issue can contact the City of Flint Water and Sewer Department at (810) 766-7909.