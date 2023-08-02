Flint's first ward reacts to Eric Mays' suspension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents of Flint's first ward are worried about their political representation.
Their city council member, Eric Mays, was suspended on Monday by a council vote of 5-2, with one abstaining.
In their resolution, the council said he acted without decorum at their July 10 meeting, which broke charter rules for conduct.
"I think the real question is 'how long can you do it,'" commented political scientist Paul Rozycki.
He said that while the city council does possess the power to discipline its members, there's still a lot of leeway in how to interpret that portion of the charter.
"Can you do it for 30 days? 6 months? Four years," he asked.
Additionally, Rozycki said there are also questions of democracy at play, as a whole ward of the city has temporarily lost their seat.
A decision that leaves some in the first ward feeling indirectly punished.
"I'm not sure that's the way to go about it doing disciplines. When the people suffer behind the things that are done there. Because that's us, without him, for 30 days," said one anonymous neighbor.
Another resident of the first ward, Clarissa Swilley-Green, feels they need that representation.
"I think he should clean his language up, but I really believe he should be re-instated... Without Eric, I don't think our community will really be represented," said Swilley-Green.
Another neighbor, Leonard Green, feels the suspension represents a larger problem for the city.
"That was sort of embarrassing. Not only for them, but for how people will think Flint is like! Nobody seems to get along," said Green.
And Rozycki agrees.
"In many ways, it really gives the city a bad image. You look at this time when city council members are suspending each other-- outsiders look at the city and say 'oh, there they go again,'" said Rozycki.
Eric Mays has filed a lawsuit against the city over the suspension.
Follow ABC12 as the case makes its way through court.