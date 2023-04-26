Flint's Paterson building in foreclosure, awaiting new buyer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint's historic Paterson building is in foreclosure.

But after a court ruling on Monday, there's still time before tenants could forced to leave.

The office building was condemned in April 2022 after pieces of the wall fell onto the sidewalk below. It's been wrapped up in legal proceedings ever since.

"It became a challenge for all of us. It was to the point where things weren't being done timely," said Pamela Price, who runs the nonprofit Priceless Dreams out of the Paterson building.

She was worried when Flint condemned it a year ago. But she had a lease and letters from her landlord promising a solution.

"I, as a business owner, believed that what they said in their letters were true -- that things would be resolved," said Price.

That landlord, Flintstone Investment Group, never delivered on those promises. Now, if someone wants to buy the building, they'll have to take on brick repairs, fire suppression updates and more.

"It will... regain tenants. It will be a building that is an asset to the city of Flint," said Thomas Collison, who sold the Paterson to Flintstone Investment Group in 2019.

He is one of those potential buyers and he's certain he can cover that $650,000, plus repairs. But Price won't stick around to find out.

She's been burned once. Without a guaranteed future for the Paterson Building, she doesn't want to be burned again.

"You don't know what the result's gonna be. You don't know if it's going to be fixed or if we'll have to leave as a result of the new owner. So with all the unknowns, it's best to move forward and look for another place," said Price.

The Paterson has been popular with law firms for decades because it sits across from the District Court. At one time, it even housed the Genesee Branch of the Michigan Bar Association.

The building goes up for public auction on May 10.