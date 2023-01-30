Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing.

"I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black eye," he said. "No matter, even if it didn't occur in the city of Flint, Michigan, it sets us back decades as far as building community trusts and and getting beneath that shadow of police corruption and excessive force."