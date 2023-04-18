Flint's Rollingwood Neighborhood questions repeated loud booms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People in Flint's Third Ward say they've had an ongoing issue for years.
They've heard sporadic, unexplained booming sounds sometimes 15 times louder than thunder or gunshots.
"My mom has been here since '86 and says she heard them for 10 years, but they weren't as often as what we're hearing now," said Rollingwood Neighborhood President Annette Reynolds.
The reports come from the Rollingwood Neighborhood -- an area east of the Flint River and north of the Kearsley Reservoir near East Pierson and Western roads.
"We heard it may be some airplanes in the air. We heard they may be crushing cars to the incinerator on Carpenter Road. To the Consumers Energy place, we have heard a bunch of different things," said Third Ward Councilman Quincy Murphy.
He reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency and is pursuing a Title 6 complaint on behalf of the residents.
"So, whatever it is or whoever it is, we're coming for you," Murphy said.
Reynolds has been proudly living in her home since 2001.
"Now it's kind of random. You never know. We can just be sitting here and all of a sudden we'll hear a boom," she said. "You can feel the floor vibrate and it's kind of like a rolling effect."
Reynolds said the boom has become louder and more frequent in the past three years.
"For a while we would hear it like in August and then we wouldn't hear it again until December, maybe not again until June," she said. "But now it seems like it's pretty much every month or so -- sometimes three or four times a day."
Reynolds said the big boom went off three times back on March 20. She has a handwritten document that outlines the times of the mysterious booms and created a Facebook page specifically for neighbors to keep track.
"Because I thought if we could find out a pattern if it's every third Monday at 1 o'clock or every fourth Friday at 8:30, then maybe we can level down to what's going on in the area," Reynolds said.
She said these booming sounds cause frustration and worry, but most importantly -- the fear of the unknown.
"Because you don't know what it is just like that situation on Hogarth," Reynolds said, referencing the deadly house explosion in November 2021 on Flint's west side. "It took forever for them to find out what that was, but here it makes me worried because I don't know if this neighborhood is going to be the next one that just swallows up like Hogarth did."
Reynolds has notified Consumers Energy about the issue on several occasions, but they've told her to call 911 each time.
The Flint Police Department also has investigated the loud booms.
"Our investigation into the sounds to date has not uncovered any useful information into the exact cause or location of the reported sounds," said Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth. "This is an ongoing investigation."
He urges the public to call 911 whenever they hear the explosive sounds.