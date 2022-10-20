Flint's weather ball turning pink to support breast cancer awareness

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new color will adorn the weather ball atop the Huntington Bank Building in downtown Flint.

The iconic weather ball will turn pink on Saturday in conjunction with American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Huntington Bank unveiled upgrades to the weather ball last week, including the addition of LED lights that can display more colors. The weather ball was limited to red, blue and yellow before the change.

“At Huntington, we know how much the community cherishes the Weather Ball,” said Greg Viener, Huntington’s regional president of Mid-Michigan. “We are honored to help shine a spotlight on an important issue that impacts our community."

The weather ball will continue displaying weather forecast information with its traditional array of colors. But the color palette may change to honor events or causes in the community.

"Huntington is also excited that future generations will continue to grow up with even more of the magic and wonder of the Weather Ball," Viener said.

The weather forecast using traditional color display can be decoded with the following poem: