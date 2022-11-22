Flushing airman surprises little brother for Thanksgiving

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing family is especially grateful their airman is home from serving in Saudi Arabia just in time for the holidays.
It's been almost a year since the whole family has been together. They reunited in a special moment when big brother, Braden Locker, surprised his little brother, Easton Gunsell, at St. Robert Catholic School.
Easton had no idea his hero would be home for Thanksgiving.
Excitement was building, as students filled the gym for the annual St. Robert free throw contest and Easton thought he was going to compete. But the sixth grader got a better Thanksgiving surprise instead.
Behind a screaming bleacher full of fans and fellow Mustangs was someone Easton hasn't seen since last Christmas. He recently told his sixth-grade class about his older brother's service in the U.S. Air Force.
Braden, a Flushing High School graduate, got back from a tour of duty in Saudi Arabia just in time to join his family at the Thanksgiving table. Easton had no idea his brother was home until he stepped to the free throw line.
Easton made five of his free throws. But none of that compared to the moment when his brother revealed himself. They gave a brotherly hug and a Thanksgiving homecoming no one at St. Robert will forget.