Flushing City Council approves vaping ban ordinance

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flushing has a new ordinance that bans the sale and use of vaping materials for minors.
The Flushing City Council passed the new law on Monday and it will take effect on April 30.
The law allows for a $50 fine for anyone under age 21 caught buying, carrying or using any vaping material in Flushing. Fines increase to $100 for a second offense and a possible misdemeanor charge for three or more offenses.
Anyone caught selling vaping products to children under age 21 could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
The anti-vaping ordinance is similar to a state law, which bans the use or possession of other tobacco products for people under age 21.
Flushing Mayor Joe Karlicheck said the city worked with state lawmakers, Flushing Community Schools and police from Flushing city and township to craft the ordinance.
"We will continue to go after businesses who put profit over our youths health," said Karlichek.