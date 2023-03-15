Flushing committee recommends starting paramedic service for city

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A committee studying emergency medical services improvements for the Flushing area recommended an option of launching a first response unit for the city.

The option was one of three that an ad-hoc committee was considering to improve long response times for medical first responders to Flushing.

The committee looked at staffing a new rescue unit at the Flushing Fire Department with EMTs or paramedics, along with launching a new full-service transport ambulance through the fire department.

The committee opted for a first response until staffed around the clock with two paramedics. The recommendation now goes to the Flushing City Council, which will make the final decision.

Flushing Mayor Joe Karlichek said the city council likely will host a public meeting sometime in April to solicit feedback from residents before voting on the measure.

Genesee County has a shortage of ambulances, leading to long response times for the most serious calls when no units are available or the closest unit is coming from a long distance away. Karlichek said ambulance response times in Flushing exceed nine minutes for two-thirds of the most serious calls.

Flushing has been working on ways to improve medical responses since last summer, when the Flushing Police Department received approval to respond to medical emergencies.

But Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said officers only can provide limited help in a medical emergency because they lack specialized training for serious cases.

The proposal to add a medical first response unit to the Flushing fire station is expected to cost about $400,000 to $420,000 per year. Karlichek has not said where the money would come from to fund the new medical response service.