 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Flushing community weighs in on EMS options at town hall

  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Flushing hosted another town hall to discuss options and costs for improving EMS responses for residents.

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County community had a chance to weigh on how to improve ambulance response times.

A second town hall was held Tuesday night at Flushing United Methodist Church in Flushing.

According to the city, only a third of ambulances get to Flushing in under nine minutes. 

The meeting helped city leaders and first responders get feedback on the proposed advanced life support unit. 

The Flushing City Council was looking at several plans to improve ambulance response times, including a vehicle staffed by emergency medical technicians or a vehicle staffed with paramedics who could offer more advanced care.

The third and costliest plan would include launching the city's own ambulance staffed with paramedics.

During the town hall, Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said officers are trained in basic first aid but not licensed or trained to be EMTs or medics. 

City leaders say the community is aware of the ambulance response time challenges and is supportive of finding a solution.

The costs and recommendations to improve EMS response times in Flushing are explained in a memorandum. Click here to see it. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you