Flushing community weighs in on EMS options at town hall

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County community had a chance to weigh on how to improve ambulance response times.

A second town hall was held Tuesday night at Flushing United Methodist Church in Flushing.

According to the city, only a third of ambulances get to Flushing in under nine minutes.

The meeting helped city leaders and first responders get feedback on the proposed advanced life support unit.

The Flushing City Council was looking at several plans to improve ambulance response times, including a vehicle staffed by emergency medical technicians or a vehicle staffed with paramedics who could offer more advanced care.

The third and costliest plan would include launching the city's own ambulance staffed with paramedics.

During the town hall, Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said officers are trained in basic first aid but not licensed or trained to be EMTs or medics.

City leaders say the community is aware of the ambulance response time challenges and is supportive of finding a solution.

The costs and recommendations to improve EMS response times in Flushing are explained in a memorandum. Click here to see it.