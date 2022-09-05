Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night.
A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
The deadly crash was reported around 9:50 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the M-13 interchange on the south side of the Zilwaukee Bridge.
Michigan State Police say a dune buggy being towed by a 17-year-old from Ortonville got disconnected and slid into the median side of the freeway. A 61-year-old man from Flushing and the Ortonville teen both stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway.
Police say the Flushing man was running across the freeway to check on the dune buggy when a 22-year-old man from Ann Arbor hit him with a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The Flushing man was pronounced dead of his injuries.
Michigan State Police closed northbound I-75 for several hours while the investigation was under way. During that time, a 60-year-old man from Gladwin slammed into the back of the MDOT plow truck blocking the freeway around 12:35 a.m.
Investigators believe the Gladwin man was traveling about 70 mph in a Dodge Journey and did not slow down before crashing into the truck. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
After his release from the hospital, Michigan State Police arrested him for suspicion of drunken driving and brought him to the Saginaw County Jail.
No other injuries were reported in either crash. Investigations will continue into both crashes.