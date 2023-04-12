Flushing man preparing for his 54th Boston Marathon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- Many people in the greater Flint community know Mark Bauman from the many years when he was the owner of Bauman's Running and Walking shop.
What many people may not know is that he has run and finished the Boston Marathon 53 consecutive years.
Monday will be his 54th and it'll put him on track for the history books.
2 hours and 45 minutes is how long it took Mark Bauman to finish his first Boston Marathon in 1969, he was a young man in his 20's.
"Now it takes me twice as long, but still out there," he said.
This coming Monday, Bauman will run his 54th consecutive Boston Marathon.
We did the math and each marathon is 26.2 mile. When he finishes Monday's race he will have logged 1400 Boston Marathon Miles. Bauman said it does feel like that.
"No it does not feel like that. That's actually real close to how many miles I ran total last year."
1400 miles is equivalent to the distance between Flint, Michigan and Austin, Texas
"That's in that range yeah, that's a long ways," he said.
At 73 Bauman is grateful to still be healthy enough to run a marathon. He gives a lot of credit to his running group.
When he crosses the finish line of his 54th Boston Marathon - he will tie the record holder for the most consecutively run Boston Marathons. Making 2024 the year he could enter the record books.
"I would hope so. And you're going to train with me to get me there, correct?" Bauman said.
Although I am an unlikely trainer, I laughed and said "correct."