Food bank hit by rising costs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With inflation at a 40-year high, people are paying more for everything. Many are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan knows how tough it is as people who are needing their help is near record levels.
But, in this current economic climate the food bank is looking for more donations to help them meet the rising costs of getting food to the people who need it most.
They supply food for 400+ partner agencies in 22 counties from mid-Michigan to the bridge. It makes for a pretty full plate for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
"What's really difficult is the volume that we need to procure to make sure we can cover each of our areas," said Kara Ross, the President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
Ross has been working in food relief for 25 years. She said she had never seen things as bad as during the height of the pandemic.
"We saw 40% new people coming to the network. Then it did go down for a while," she said.
With the economy in a downward spiral and inflation reaching record highs, Ross said she is seeing numbers starting to trend upward.
"What we are seeing is a lot of our friends that are working two or three part-time jobs are struggling again," she said. "They are not able to cope with the rising fuel costs and food costs." That is why Ross believes the agency is seeing an uptick of people needing their services. "Right back to the same numbers we were seeing during the pandemic."
The food bank gets resources from government commodities and from their retail partners, but it is not always enough to meet the need, forcing the agency to buy what they don't have.
The price to get the food from the source to their facility to someone's table has skyrocketed.
"It's very challenging right now with transportation, not only with fuel costs, but diesel fuel its almost double what it was last year," she said.
Ross also said the cost for third party carriers to bring semi-truck loads of food to their agency has nearly tripled in price.
$1.00 goes a long way at the food bank, it can feed six people. They rely heavily on financial donations to help meet the hunger needs of the community.
For more information on how to donate click HERE