Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan's annual holiday campaign officially is underway and the nonprofit is asking for all the help it can get.
The organization held a kickoff event Tuesday at its Hunger Solution Center in Flint. President and CEO Kara Ross said food banks are more important now than ever before.
Over the last two years, food insecurity has risen drastically with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs.
"This year is especially important that we hit our goal," Ross said. "We're facing rising transportation costs and fuel costs ourselves, as well as the rising cost of food. So when things are being sold in the grocery store, they're not being donated to the food bank, so we have to go out then and buy that food and have it available for our partners."
The Fraternal Order of Police Arrowhead Lodge 126 made the first major donation of $10,000 during the kickoff event.
Pastor Mitch Vogeli of Saginaw County's St. Charles said the food bank made a tremendous impact on his community. Of the 2,000 people who live in the village, he said nearly half of them visit the food bank each week.
"The food bank has done so many things for us so that we can, this produce truck that comes in every other Wednesday," Vogeli said. "It's a semi load full of vegetables and fruits and all kinds of things for people. They are all fresh. So amazing to watch people come in and walk away with armloads full of food for their family."
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan serves 700 hunger relief partners throughout 22 counties.