Food pantry represents Flint in NASCAR Foundation Giveathon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - From May 16 to 19, First United Food Pantry will represent Flint in the NASCAR Foundation 75th Anniversary Giveathon.
In a 75-hour effort, the national movement helps nonprofits raise funds that are critical to supporting their work.
The Flint faith-based pantry is looking to combat food insecurity and the lack of access to fresh foods. They have a vision to build a Garden Greenhouse with sources of fresh food for over 20,000 people they serve each year.
"We've thought about it many times: 'What would happen if we weren't here?' And there's so many families that would go without food," said Tammie Visnaw, food pantry director of First United Food Pantry.
Since 2006, the nonprofit has been on a mission to provide, fulfill and sustain families through their giving. After the pandemic, the pantry went from serving 15 families a week to serving over 600.
The pantry operates with volunteer support while depending on donations, grants and contributions from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Getting large amounts of funding is huge, as every dollar counts in everything the pantry does.
"We would like to hit $10,000. That way it would allow us to get a large greenhouse and some of the supplies along with it to maintain it and continue to keep it running," Visnaw said.
Produce from the greenhouse will supplement nonperishable goods and increase availability of fresh food.
"It gives us a little bit of extra help besides what we get from the Food Bank to feed people the fresh products, the healthy foods that people need," Visnaw said.
The operations of the pantry is just one part of the impact they look to make in the community.
"I can't stop doing what I'm doing because it's all about them and continuing to help them and giving them hope. Not just food, but the hope for the future and that somebody cares," Visnaw said. "That's our goal here."
The amount of funding they receive will determine the size of the greenhouse.
Click to find more information on First United Food Pantry and the NASCAR Foundation 75th Anniversary Giveathon.