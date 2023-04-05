 Skip to main content
Former Burton police detective will face a trial for ethnic intimidation charge

  • Updated
  • 0

Eric Freeman was bound over for trial on Wednesday after being charged with ethnic intimidation related to an arrest he made in February.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) – A former Burton Police officer will face a trial, it was announced on Wednesday.

41-year-old Eric Freeman, a former detective for the Burton Police Department was bound over for trial on Wednesday after being charged with ethnic intimidation related to an arrest.

Freeman called the man he was arresting by a racial slur -- and then slapped him across the face. Freeman resigned from the police department after the incident, which occurred on Feb. 1. 

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the felony ethnic intimidation charge against Eric Freeman at the end of March.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

