Former Burton police lieutenant reacts to getting fired

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Burton police lieutenant said he was fired in retaliation for documenting what he believes were inappropriate remarks made by the police chief in his presence.

Lt. Kevin Jones was fired from the Burton Police Department in July. A letter signed by Mayor Duane Haskins indicates Jones took part in an unauthorized investigation of Police Chief Brian Ross without approval from top city leaders.





Attorney Gary Miotke, who is representing Jones, believes the former lieutenant's termination was "clearly retaliatory."

The very first sentence of Jones' termination letter indicates that Jones had been the subject of an investigation for his alleged role in an unauthorized investigation of Ross for alleged sexual harrassment.

"There was no investigation that he ended up conducting," Miotke said of Jones.

He claims he was simply preserving evidence.

"I had a duty, an obligation to look into it because it wasn't a for sure," Jones said. "It was just things that I was hearing and things that I did see didn't quite reach that criteria, so I just preserved what I had at that moment."

Miotke said Jones' actions were improperly characterized as an official investigation. Miotke believes the real reason for Jones' termination was a request from Ross to have Jones investigate a separate harassment complaint involving another officer.

Jones said the chief never told him to investigate those allegations or write a report.

"He said not to document it -- just let her come in and blow off steam," Jones said of Ross. "He was also present in that meeting. If he wanted me to take a report and ordered me to take a report that's all he had to say and I would have done it."

During that meeting, Jones alleges that Ross made inappropriate remarks.

"I immediately notified the other lieutenant about what had just happened and I notified my union representative," Jones said.

He consulted with Miotke, who assisted in sending an email about the incident to Haskins, Ross and other city officials. The email documented the incident. Jones assumed he knew how that email would be received.

"He knew what these people were like and thought they were going to retaliate," Miotke said. "He still did the right thing. He filed the complaint, tried to follow his obligations as he understood them under the law and then they came after him."

Haskins conducted an internal investigation, which cleared Ross of wrongdoing. The Burton City Council has ordered a new outside investigation into the allegations.

Haskins said he cannot comment on the case, but he stands by the dismissal letter and the firing of Jones.