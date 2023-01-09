Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was terminated after he went public about an investigation into a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street.
Barton claims his firing in November was due to "his refusal to lie and coverup the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of two young African-American brothers" after a house fire on Pulaski Street in May 2022.
He is seeking undisclosed damages from the city.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Nov. 17 that Barton was relieved of his duties. Neeley, who appointed retired Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins as interim fire chief, said the firing was to take the city in a new direction.
Barton believes his termination was politically motivated and based on his decision to discipline two firefighters accused of failing to properly search a bedroom, where brothers Zyaire and Lamar Mitchell were clinging to life.
A second crew found them minutes later and rushed them to a waiting ambulance. However, both boys died of their injuries at an area hospital days after the fire.
Barton conducted an internal investigation, which led to two firefighters getting suspended without pay pending termination proceedings. However, Barton said their suspensions later were changed to with pay and they would not be fired.
Both firefighters since have left the Flint Fire Department.