Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton hires attorney after his firing

  • Updated
  • 0

A lawsuit may be imminent after former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton retained an attorney, who is looking into the situation.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has retained an attorney after he was fired last month.

The announcement came from attorney Arnold Reed, who said a lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint is possible in the next two weeks.

Barton was relieved of his duties on Nov. 17. Neeley, who appointed retired Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins as interim fire chief, said the firing was to take the city in a new direction.

But Barton believes his firing was related to the deadly May house fire on Pulaski Street, where two young boys Zyaire and Lamar Mitchell lived.

Two Flint firefighters failed to find the boys during their initial search of an upstairs bedroom. A second crew found them clinging to live minutes later and rushed them to a waiting ambulance.

However, both boys died of their injuries days after the fire.

Barton conducted an internal investigation, which led to two firefighters getting suspended without pay. However, Barton said their suspensions later to change to with pay.

Both firefighters since have left the Flint Fire Department.

