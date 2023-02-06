Former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland leveled in fire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators continue looking into what caused a fire that completely destroyed the former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland over the weekend.
The Midland Fire Department responded after the fire alarms in the building sounded just after midnight Saturday morning. While investigating, they discovered flames in the walls and attic of the building.
The fire eventually spread to consume the entire building. No injuries were reported from the fire and no other buildings sustained damage.
Genji closed in January to undergo an extensive remodeling and rebrand. The restaurant was scheduled to reopen in March as a Benihana, but those plans will have to change.
Midland Fire Marshal Jim Jurek said the fire cause could not be determined by Monday. Investigators hope to determine a cause and origin of the fire by the end of this week.