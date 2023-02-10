Former NFL player Monty Brown brings flag football to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - This year's Super Bowl Sunday adds a major score in NFL history.
For the very first time, two African-American quarterbacks will be the stars in Sunday's big game. Mid-Michigan's Monty Brown, a former NFL player and retired professional wrestler, shared what that representation means to him.
"To me, it's historic. These guys have paved the way but hopefully it's not the last," said Brown. "I think these guys want to be known as great NFL quarterbacks first and foremost -- and yes, they are African-American."
For the very first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks will be making the calls in the Super Bowl -- Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. Brown believes this moment in history is one that breaks the ceiling.
"But don't limit them to the fact that they're just good for being a Black quarterback. These guys are two of the top-tier quarterbacks in the league," Brown said. "They can do it all and this is the way that the league is going to evolve."
Pushing the envelope, Brown is set to bring an NFL-affiliated flag football team to Saginaw. He is encouraging both boys and girls ages 5 to 10 that they can break barriers.
"These little kids that are coming up now need to look at me and say, 'Hey that guy was a professional football player. That guy was a professional wrestler,'" he said. "Just like the Black quarterbacks who set the tempo, I want them to be able to say, 'Maybe I can do that.'"
For Brown, representation matters and his mission to push others to their greatest potential continues on with four famous words.
"It is game time," Brown said.
Registration is open for this season's NFL flag youth football guided by Brown. The season kickoff is March 19 at the Saginaw Athletic Club.