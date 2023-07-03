 Skip to main content
Former Saginaw Township Deputy Fire Chief passed away Saturday; firefighter walk planned

  • Updated
  • 0

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Retired Saginaw Township Deputy Fire Chief Tom Boyd passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.

Visitation is scheduled for Boyd Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Snow Funeral Home on Center Road in Saginaw Township.

There will also be a firefighter walk-through to honor Boyd's service.

His funeral is set for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Saginaw.

Boyd was a part of the fire department for 36 years.

He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the Honor Guard for 15 years.

Tags

