Former Saginaw Township Deputy Fire Chief passed away Saturday; firefighter walk planned

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Retired Saginaw Township Deputy Fire Chief Tom Boyd passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.
Visitation is scheduled for Boyd Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Snow Funeral Home on Center Road in Saginaw Township.
There will also be a firefighter walk-through to honor Boyd's service.
His funeral is set for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Saginaw.
Boyd was a part of the fire department for 36 years.
He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the Honor Guard for 15 years.