Former State Rep. Gary Glenn has died

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Former Michigan State Representative Gary Glenn has died.

Rep. Glenn was first elected to the Michigan House in November 2014. Glenn represented portions of Midland and Bay County from 2015-2018.

The Midland County Republican Party said on their Facebook page:


"Mourning the loss of former State Rep. Gary Glenn. He was a warrior on the House floor in Lansing and a warrior in his long-term battle against cancer. May he rest in peace."

Glenn was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016.

