Former State Senator Horn joins Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former state senator is going back to work as he will try to help bring more people to the Mid-Michigan area.
Population has been declining in counties like Saginaw and Bay for some time, and now Ken Horn's latest mission is to reverse that trend.
He actually said it's easier than it seems. It's basically asking what cities, counties, businesses, universities and other entities what they need to add people to their ranks and then getting it to them.
"We have been losing population for 40 years. We lose congressional power," says Horn.
Horn left the political arena in December as he finished 14 years in the state Legislature, his last eight as a state senator. He has now joined the administrative team at Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance.
"This is designed to grow this region," Horn said.
The organization is pleased to bring him aboard.
"You are talking about a guy with tremendous experience in politics, in non-profits, in private service as a small business owner," said Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance CEO Matt Felan on the decision to hire Horn.
He heard Horn speak to a group about Project 1MP, an initiative to increase the state's population by 1 million over a decade. Population loss is a concern in the Great Lakes Bay Region, with two of its biggest counties seeing declines over the last few decades.
"We need to stop that, and we really need to start looking and saying, lets specifically focus on population and growing this region," Felan said.
Horn said making that happen is not complicated.
"Go to Saginaw Valley State University or Delta College and I say, what is it going to take to grow your student population by 10%. They know, we don't know, but they do, but there are obstacles to that," Horn said.
He plans on clearing those obstacles, one at a time.
"A major manufacturing company, they were looking to move out of Michigan because the road in front of their building was so bad their trucks couldn't come down it. Fix the road," Horn said.
"We have 50,000 students in the Great Lakes Bay Region at our universities and they come from all over the Midwest and then they graduate and leave. Part of our efforts have to be to give them a better reason to stay here," says Felan.
"Michigan with a stable government and fresh water has a lot to offer," Horn says.