Four people hospitalized after crash near Higgins Lake

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people were hospitalized after police say a pickup truck ran a stop sign near Higgins Lake and slammed into travelers from Mississippi.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old 27 North and County Road 104 west of Higgins Lake is Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police say a 55-year-old man was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Old 27 when he ran a stop sign at County Road 104 and collided with a Ford Edge traveling west.

The Ford was towing a trailer with a personal watercraft, which was thrown onto the roadway after the collision.

A 55-year-old man from Perkinston, Mississippi driving the Ford Edge was airlifted from the scene to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Female passengers in the Ford ages 22 and 16, along with the Roscommon man driving the pickup truck, all went to Munson Grayling Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

