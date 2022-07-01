Four people injured after Mt. Morris apartment building catches fire

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Three residents and a firefighter were injured after an apartment building in Mt. Morris caught fire early Friday.
The Mt. Morris City Fire Department responded to Bristol Court Apartments off Saginaw Street around 5:05 a.m. for reports of a fire.
A total of five fire departments from Genesee County responded to the scene for assistance. They remained on the scene for at least three hours dousing hot spots.
Mt. Morris City Fire Chief James Young said three residents and one firefighter sustained undisclosed injuries from the fire. He believes all of the injuries were relatively minor.
There was no immediate word Friday morning about how the fire started or how much damage was caused.