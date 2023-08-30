Frankenmuth continuing 37-year Labor Day bridge walk tradition

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge won't be the only picturesque span fill with walkers in Michigan on Labor Day.

Frankenmuth is continuing its own bridge walk tradition Sept. 4 with the 37th annual Bavarian Inn Wooden Covered Bridge Labor Day Walk over the Cass River.





The walk begins on the east side of the river near the Bavarian Inn Lodge. Walkers will head across to the west side near the Bavarian Inn Restaurant for a gathering at Fischer Platz along Main Street, which includes free live music.

The 239-foot covered bridge in Frankenmuth was built in 1980 with timbers from Oregon and restored in 2015. The shingles and 16-foot planks on the bridge deck all were sourced from Mid-Michigan.

The first Frankenmuth bridge walk took place in 1986 with inspiration from residents Al and Louise Schneider.

"One day they were talking at home and thought out loud about the idea of bringing that spirit right here at home in Frankenmuth," said Bavarian Inn Restaurant President Amy Zehnder Grossi. "It's become a great tradition in our community, and we are excited to host this wonderful time with our friends, neighbors and guests."