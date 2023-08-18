 Skip to main content
Frankenmuth event aims to draw attention to autism

  • Updated
  • 0

Xavier DeGroat started a foundation to raise awareness of autism and make places like Frankenmuth more friendly to people in the spectrum.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation held an awareness dinner at Frankenmuth's historic Fischer Hall on Thursday evening.

Xavier DeGroat was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4 and said he has experienced discrimination, economic setbacks and educational difficulties throughout his life.


To help raise awareness, DeGroat launched his foundation in 2018. Its mission is to create opportunities for people with autism through ambassadorship, education and training.

DeGroat also said one of his goals is to to help make popular tourist destinations, such as Frankenmuth, more welcoming and inclusive for people with autism.

