Frankenmuth prepares to say goodbye to Dorothy Zehnder

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth is preparing to lay to rest the matriarch of the Bavarian Inn.

Dorothy Zehnder passed away on Sunday at the age of 101.

A prayer service will take place Friday at Cederberg Funeral Home in Frankenmuth at 10 a.m. Following the service, a procession will take Dorothy through town for one final ride past the Bavarian Inn and across the Covered Bridge.

Police are expecting a large crowd Friday to line the streets to view the procession.

"It will be an emotional day for many people in the county and the surrounding region," says Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer. "A lot of people will be lining the streets, probably from the Frankenmuth Credit Union all the way to between the restaurants at Main and River."

Dorothy was born in 1921. She and her late husband, William "Tiny" Zehnder, co-founded the family-owned Bavarian Inn Restaurant.