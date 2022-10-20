Frankenmuth remembers Irene Bronner and Judy Zehnder Keller

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth community is remembering the leadership and generosity of Irene Bronner and Judy Zehnder Keller, who died just days apart this week.
"They were two incredibly different women," said Jamie Furbush, the president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Bronner and Zehnder are two names that come to mind when thinking of Frankenmuth. The families both helped create the tourist destination known around the world and they did it in their own unique paths.
Irene Bronner was a teacher before she became the matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland while Zehnder Keller got involved in the Bavarian Inn business at an early age.
Their deaths this week have saddened Little Bavaria.
"Very emotional week here in Frankenmuth. Two of our significant women leaders in our community gone. Leaves a big whole in our heart," Furbush said.
The cloudy, wet weather in Frankenmuth this week reflects the mood following the deaths of Bronner and Zehnder Keller.
Bronner and her late husband Wally helped create one of the greatest Christmas destinations in the world.
"Irene Bronner. I have so many cherished memories of her playing the piano so beautifully at our annual meeting or answering the phone when I would walk into a meeting with one of her family members at Bronner's," Furbush said. "She loved to do that."
"Incredibly kind Irene was, and that, that was kind of the first word everyone thought of," says Frankenmuth City Manager Bridget Smith.
Zehnder Keller was the owner of the Bavarian Motor Inn Lodge and oldest daughter of Dorothy and the late Tiny Zehnder. She was involved in numerous community and business organizations.
"Judy was a mentor to so many women," Furbush said.
"To say she was a trailblazer is not an exaggeration," Smith said.
Furbush and Smith both remember how Zehnder Keller wrote letters each week to her staff during the pandemic.
"She kept on with relentless positivity to keep people's spirits up, to rely on each other and she always offered to help anyone in need," Furbush said.
"Here she is sitting in a 300-room resort with no one there, not knowing what is going to come next and her optimism and faith and sheer force of will was just astounding," Smith said.
Bronner died at the age of 95 and Zehnder Keller died at the age of 77, but their legacies will live on forever.
"When you have people like Irene and Judy leave us, even though it's not realistic, you always assume they were going to be here," Smith said.
Bronner is survived by her four children. Zehnder Keller is survived by her husband and their three children.