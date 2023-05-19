Frankenmuth World Expo of Beer celebrates 26 years

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth for the 26th year.
The goal of the World Expo of Beer goes well beyond hops, malt and yeast. It’s to raise money for several organizations throughout Mid-Michigan.
"Craft beer has been a big part of Michigan," said Shari Palmer, director of the World Expo of Beer. "We're at the beginning stages of it and we brought craft beer to Frankenmuth with this festival."
Helping the community four ounces at a time over the past 15 years, the Word Expo of Beer has been able to donate over $1 million towards charitable causes.
"Frankenmuth Jaycees has been putting on this event for over 20 years. We are a nonprofit so everything we raise here goes back to charity," Palmer said. "And over the last 20 years we've given away over $1 million around Frankenmuth, Saginaw County, Genesee County. We helped build a splash pad here in Frankenmuth, so everything that's drunk here and gets paid for goes back into the community."
The Expo is held yearly on the third weekend of May in Frankenmuth.
This is Michigan's largest beer sampling event with nearly 300 different beers available from around the world, including one of the six original Oktoberfest beers — Hofbräuhaus, a German beer created in 1589.
"Hofbräuhaus was first imported in the United States in Frankenmuth," said Jerry Bishop of Hofbräuhaus Beer. "So, it has a special place in our hearts."
Palmer said this expo represents a big part of Frankenmuth's history and that it is much more than a night of fun but a staple in the community for more reasons than one.
"We have one of the oldest microbreweries here — the Frankenmuth brewery," Palmer said. "So, yes we have lots of ties to craft beer here."
Hundreds of people from all over Michigan gathered, rather it was their first time or a yearly tradition.
For them, it's all about enjoying the festivities, food trucks and the company.
The event goes on from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Harvey Kern Pavilion.